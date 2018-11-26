A man injured in an arson attack on a Donegal hotel has been released from hospital.

The 50-year-old was the owner of the Caiseal Mara hotel in Moville which was badly damaged by the fire yesterday morning.

The hotel was due to house up to 100 refugees next month.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has condemned the attack, describing it as a “despicable act”.

Local councillor Martin Farren says people in the town are angry at what has happened.

Mr Farren said: “Moville is a seaside town, a very welcoming town, they are like myself – totally shocked and angry at what happened in the early hours of Saturday night, Sunday morning.”

Garda forensics at the Caiseal Mara Hotel yesterday. Pic: North West News Pix

– Digital Desk

