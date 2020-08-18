Another meat factory worker has tested positive for Covid-19 – this time at ABP Foods in Cahir County Tipperary.

The company says the case was confirmed last Friday and all close contacts are self-isolating.

It comes after another outbreak in the county on a mushroom farm in Golden last week.

Local Councillor, Maureen McGrath says local residents are worried:

“So people are understandably nervous and cautious about this.”

“Obviously, the idea of a localised lock-down would be very disappointing and damaging to our local economy, that’s just getting back on their feet.”