More than two dozen people took part in a search overnight after a small aircraft/paraglider was reported to be in difficulty in Co. Waterford.

The search operation took place in the Comeragh Mountains, near Rathgormack.

However, it turned out that a large drone went on fire and crashed – and nobody was injured.

The search involved a team from South East Mountain Rescue, as well as rescue helicopter 117.

Image: Comeragh Mountains, File