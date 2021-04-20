The Rescue 117 helicopter has removed a body from the Comeragh Mountains this evening.

It follows three days of search and rescue teams scaling the difficult terrain on the search for a missing Tipperary woman.

37-year-old Gillian Ryan was well known among the local community in Horse and Jockey, as an athlete and valued member of the community.

It was feared that the Rescue Helicopter would be unable to recover the body, which was discovered in a deep gully near Coumshinghun Lake, due to the low cloud affecting visibility in the area over the last few days.

She was an experienced runner and set off at lunchtime on Sunday.

Search and rescue teams are currently returning following the marathon operation.