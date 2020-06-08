Rescue 117 and volunteers from Dunmore East and Fethard RNLI were involved in the multi-agency rescue of a man and girl yesterday, June 7th after they were cut off by the tide and stranded on rocks while out walking near Woodstown in Co. Waterford.

Dunmore East RNLI launched at 5.05pm yesterday following a report from the Irish Coast Guard that a person had fallen on to a rock at Knockavelish Head and was injured.

The man and his daughter had been out walking with their two dogs when they got trapped by the tide in a wooded area. The man attempted to climb to the nearby cliff but slipped and fell onto a rock and into the water. He managed to get himself out and onto a nearby rock. His daughter meanwhile, had raised the alarm.

Once on scene, Dunmore East RNLI crew members were met with challenging conditions due to the location of the casualties in a shallow and inaccessible area surrounded by trees and branches.

The lifeboat crew then launched their smaller inflatable daughter boat to access the shallow area and reach the man.

However, on assessing the situation and concerned about the man’s injuries following the fall, the decision was made to request the assistance of the Irish Coast Helicopter Rescue 117 from Waterford and the inshore lifeboat from Fethard RNLI. Dunmore East Coast Guard was also tasked.

On arrival, the helicopter crew winched the man from the rocks and airlifted him to University Hospital Waterford for further treatment. Fethard RNLI meanwhile took the girl and their two dogs on board the inshore lifeboat before transferring them to the all-weather lifeboat. They were then brought safely back to shore at Dunmore East.

Speaking following the call out, Neville Murphy, Dunmore East RNLI Lifeboat Press Officer said: ‘This was a challenging call out for us today given the shallow and wooded area where the casualties got into difficulty and the fact that the man took a fall and had injuries.”

He continued: “It required a joint response between ourselves and our colleagues from Fethard and the Irish Coast Guard and everyone worked well together to bring the man and his daughter to safety. We would like to wish them well and commend the girl for raising the alarm.”

Tide times and heights can vary and can easily catch you out if you haven’t checked them. Tidal cut off can be dangerous so we would remind everyone before they head out to make sure it’s safe and to check tide tables. While you are out it is important to be aware of your surroundings and the tide’s direction. Should you get into difficulty dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’