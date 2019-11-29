By Press Association

Emergency services have been called to London Bridge amid reports of shots being fired at the London tourist attraction.

London Ambulance service declare a “major incident” at London Bridge, after “a number of people have been injured” following a stabbinghttps://t.co/ZKuTDCRftk pic.twitter.com/Tw4eaGA0Gv — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) November 29, 2019

Metropolitan Police said: “We are currently dealing with an incident at London Bridge. Please stand by for updates.”

The London Ambulance Service said it had crews at the scene.

Various social media users have reported hearing gunshots from London Bridge.

One video shows what appears to be police pulling equipment out of a vehicle nearby.

Those in the video can be heard saying: “They’ve actually got guns out. They’ve got the guns out.”

BBC correspondent John McManus told BBC News that he had heard several gun shots on London Bridge.

“Just a few minutes ago I was walking across London Bridge on the south bank to the north bank of the bridge,” he said.

“There appeared to be a fight going on on the other side of the bridge, with several men attacking one man.”

“Police then quickly arrived, including armed police, and then a number of shots were fired at this man,” Mr McManus told BBC News.

“Police have now cleared the bridge, everybody has been told to move back and now on the northern side of the bridge, but there are more shots going on.

“I can’t see what’s happening now because we’ve been moved out of the way but there are shots going on, and you probably hear the police sounds as well.

“Everybody has cleared the area, the entire bridge has been moved, and right on the northern part of the bridge, right up until quite near the Bank of England, is being cleared.”

More to follow