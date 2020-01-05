Latest radar shows a cluster of fishing vessels and Coast Guard / RNLI, off the coast of Hook Head #Wexford pic.twitter.com/8aYIHygAE6 — Dean Egan (@deanpatrickegan) January 5, 2020

There’s reports this morning (Sunday) that a fishing boat has sank off the Wexford Coast.

Its understood the trawler was engaged in fishing, off Hook Head in County Wexford.

The RNLI and the Coast Guard are assisting with the search.

Beat news understand other boats and trawlers from the area have now joined the search.

Its understood there was a number of crew on board.

A major search operation is underway off the coast of Hook Head in #Wexford where its understood a fishing boat got into trouble while engaged in fishing. Coast Guard, RNLI and Gardaí at the scene this morning. https://t.co/jHvmf4PntZ — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) January 5, 2020

Update from #Wexford Marine Watch. One man has been found. No further details. pic.twitter.com/WbVcbzQHGa — Dean Egan (@deanpatrickegan) January 5, 2020