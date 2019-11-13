Workers outside Dublin and the east coast will be hit hardest by moves to combat climate change, according to economists.

Farming, aviation, power generation and industry contribute most to Ireland’s carbon emissions.

Research from the Nevin Economic Research Institute shows industry is heavily concentrated in the south-west, west and midlands.

Ciarán Nugent, who co-authored today’s Quarterly Economic Observer report, says action is needed to make sure workers are not left behind.

“Denmark invested heavily in the 1970s in wind. Now they manufacture and export wind turbines,” he said.

“They’re a country not so different in size from Ireland and it brings a lot of value back to their economy. More recently, Scotland are doing the same in wave and tidal [energy] and are taking off in the Orkney Islands due to proper investment in R&D, investment in education for the skills part.”

