The number of homes available to rent across the country is at it’s lowest level in 13 years.

According to the latest Daft.ie rental report, just 2-thousand 700 homes were available on May 1st.

In the South East, Waterford rents rose by 16 percent while in Tipperary they’re up 10.8 percent.

There was an increase of 8.3 percent in Carlow, 7.4 percent in Wexford and 6.7 percent in Kilkenny.

Nationally, average rents now stand at an all-time high of 1-thousand 366 euro.

CEO of housing charity Threshold is John-Mark McCafferty: