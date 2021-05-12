By Dean Egan.

People are now paying more rent in the South East than they were this time last year.

A new rental report from Daft.ie shows Wexford recorded the highest year-on-year increase, with rent costing 8.9% more in the first quarter of 2021 than the year previous.

Waterford City has risen by 8.3% and county 8.1%, Tipperary is 7.2% more expensive to rent, Carlow 7.1%, and Kilkenny is 6.1% more expensive now than it was at the beginning of 2020.

That’s far above the national average of a 1.7% increase.

The property website says the rise reflects the ‘extraordinarily weak availability of rental accommodation’ in the region.