The cost of renting a property rose by almost 7% over the past year.

All 5 counties across the South East seen a rise, with Waterford now the most expensive place to rent in the region.

The latest rental report from Daft.ie shows the average cost of renting in Waterford is now over €1,000, while the rest of the region averages at 993.

In Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford, rents rose by an average of 6.8% in the year to June 2019 and are now 20% above their previous high in early 2008.