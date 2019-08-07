Colleges are blaming increased student accommodation costs on renovations and providing a safe place to live.

Rents at every campus in the country are rising for the new term, some by as much as 11.5 percent.

Prices at University College Cork have risen the most, jumping by 11.5 percent at one of its halls.

Roebuck Castle at UCD in Dublin is the most expensive, costing more than 11-thousand 500 euro.

Union of Students Ireland President and Wexford native Lorna Fitzpatrick says:

“The University’s have done this to try and fill a gap that has been left by the lack of government action in terms of a sustainable funding model for higher education.”

“These increases came just before the introduction of the 4% rent caps for purpose built student accommodation.”

“It’s placing a huge financial pressure on students and their families.”