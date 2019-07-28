The Renault GAA World Games 2019 take place in Waterford this week.

85 teams are set to take part – with a parade getting underway this evening.

It starts from Waterside, through the Manor/Parnell street junction, up past the Apple Market and Michael Street, before finishing at the Arundel Square.


The event gets underway at 6:30.

Image via Renault GAA World Games Facebook

