The Renault GAA World Games 2019 take place in Waterford this week.

85 teams are set to take part – with a parade getting underway this evening.

Checking out their gear for the week ahead! We’ve had an incredible time at registration this morning, looking forward to continuing the opening celebrations at the parade this eve! Be part of it!#RenaultGAAWorldGames #GAABelong pic.twitter.com/qy7Gl73RFT — GAA World Games (@GAAworldgames) July 28, 2019

It starts from Waterside, through the Manor/Parnell street junction, up past the Apple Market and Michael Street, before finishing at the Arundel Square.

The event gets underway at 6:30.

Image via Renault GAA World Games Facebook