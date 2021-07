Registration will open for an mRNA vaccine for those aged 25 to 29 from tomorrow morning.

The HSE portal will open for this age group to get a Moderna or Pfizer jab, if they haven’t received a single shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine from a pharmacy.

It’s expected that appointments will be made in the coming weeks.

🚨📢📢📢📢📢🚨 Calling all 25-29 year olds You can register for an mRNA vaccine from TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/nnVmKD7TvH — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) July 15, 2021