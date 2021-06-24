By Megan O’Brien

One business in both Wexford and Waterford has a chance of winning a community refill hub worth €2,000.

The initiative is being run by Refill Ireland in partnership with the local authorities in both South East counties.

Refill Ireland says they want to work with local businesses to help tackle single-use plastic.

Speaking to Beat News, Jennifer Corcoran from Refill, explains the benefits of the competition:

“It’s so simple to bring that water bottle and have somewhere to refill when you’re out of home. This competition is so important to let everyone know that it’s there and for the businesses to really engage and create these community hubs and get in touch with us to join our tap map.”

220,000 plastic bottles are generated in Ireland every day, and 69 percent of them are not recycled.

Corcoran added:

“We’re offering a business a chance to become a go to destination to refill your water bottle when you’re out of home. It’s filtered water that the public can access, they can bring their bottle and top up.”