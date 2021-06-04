The green light has been given to reduce the time between administering doses of the Astra Zeneca Covid vaccine from 12 to 8 weeks.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says there will be a gradual reduction in the interval between the first and second doses in the coming weeks.

Minister Donnelly says the move will benefit in excess of 400,000 people who are waiting for their second jab.

Further detailed planning on this aspect of the COVID-19 vaccination programme will take place over the weekend.