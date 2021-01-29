A salvage operation to recover a fishing vessel from the Waterford Estuary takes place today, Friday 29th of January.

The Aztec went down near Duncannon earlier this month.

A large floating crane has travelled in from the UK for the operation – and the main shipping channel to and from Waterford will be closed to all traffic from 10am until midnight.

Darren Doyle is the Harbour Master at the Port of Waterford.

“We have received great help and support from the Irish Coast Guards planning division and indeed the onus representative in drawing up a salvage plan, an oil pollution plan, waste management plan, sewage plan and lift and anchorage plan for the vessel.

He described the operation as ‘complex’.

“We hope the lifting operation itself will take about 4 hours but for the vessel to get into position it would take another 4 hours.

“It’s quite a complex arrangement that the vessel has to to lay to allow it to get into position to lift the vessel safely.”

The salvage mission is expected to be completed by midnight tonight.