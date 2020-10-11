A record breaking 2,650 people took to the streets, greenways and mountains this weekend in the annual Solas Centre Run and Walk For Life.

It’s the highest number of participants ever recorded since the fundraising event began twelve years ago.

Traditionally, the sea of orange t-shirts takes to the streets of Waterford on the second Sunday of October. However, this year’s event was virtual, allowing people to take part wherever and whenever they wanted.

The weekend saw people taking part right across the South East region, aswell as spots much further afield including Oslo, Jakarta and Sydney.


The Chair of the Solas Cancer Support Centre, Barry Monaghan, described the weekend as “astonishing, amazing, astounding.”

He said “2020 has been an extremely challenging year for the charity. The amazing response to the Virtual Run and Walk for Life now allows us to plan with confidence for 2021 in continuing to deliver services to those affected by cancer, their family members and carers.”

Tracy McDaid is Manager of the Solas Cancer Support Centre: “Seeing family groups, runners and walkers, young and old out and about over the weekend was such a positive story for Waterford City and County, the South East and beyond. Participants also took part around the world with Waterford natives from Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Canada and America to name some of the worldwide locations that the orange T shirts made it to. We are incredibly grateful to each and everyone who took part and to our sponsors UPMC Whitfield Hospital and Beat for their support as we reinvented our flagship event’.

The free support services are available to those affected by cancer, their families and carers. These services include Counselling, Meditation, Yoga and Art Psychotherapy for children and adolescents. For enquiries please feel free to call the Solas Cancer Support Centre on 051 304604 or e mail [email protected]

Check out some of the pics from the weekend below!

