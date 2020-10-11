A record breaking 2,650 people took to the streets, greenways and mountains this weekend in the annual Solas Centre Run and Walk For Life.

It’s the highest number of participants ever recorded since the fundraising event began twelve years ago.

Traditionally, the sea of orange t-shirts takes to the streets of Waterford on the second Sunday of October. However, this year’s event was virtual, allowing people to take part wherever and whenever they wanted.

The weekend saw people taking part right across the South East region, aswell as spots much further afield including Oslo, Jakarta and Sydney.

The Chair of the Solas Cancer Support Centre, Barry Monaghan, described the weekend as “astonishing, amazing, astounding.”

He said “2020 has been an extremely challenging year for the charity. The amazing response to the Virtual Run and Walk for Life now allows us to plan with confidence for 2021 in continuing to deliver services to those affected by cancer, their family members and carers.”

Tracy McDaid is Manager of the Solas Cancer Support Centre: “Seeing family groups, runners and walkers, young and old out and about over the weekend was such a positive story for Waterford City and County, the South East and beyond. Participants also took part around the world with Waterford natives from Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Canada and America to name some of the worldwide locations that the orange T shirts made it to. We are incredibly grateful to each and everyone who took part and to our sponsors UPMC Whitfield Hospital and Beat for their support as we reinvented our flagship event’.

The free support services are available to those affected by cancer, their families and carers. These services include Counselling, Meditation, Yoga and Art Psychotherapy for children and adolescents. For enquiries please feel free to call the Solas Cancer Support Centre on 051 304604 or e mail [email protected]

Check out some of the pics from the weekend below!

She did it! Deirdre O’Brien from Kilkenny has smashed her 100km challenge for @SolasCentre 🧡 100km in 8 Hours and 9minutes! Well done Deirdre💪 You can still donate 🧡https://t.co/7rZ9IY42Qs pic.twitter.com/9S0EQ6PY2e — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) October 11, 2020

A phenomenal end to an amazing day! 💪 Thank you to everyone who sent in pics of your involvement in day 1 of the @SolasCentre

Virtual Run & Walk for Life weekend! #GoOrange Donate:https://t.co/aIC1j6TZl5 pic.twitter.com/O5i4mwEBwk — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) October 9, 2020

The Casey Family who ran the Solas run in memory of their beloved Husband/ Father Kevin….Paul ran 10k, Mark and James ran 7k ☺️🧡🧡 #GoOrange@UPMCinIreland @beat102103 pic.twitter.com/UIhpGTIbie — Solas Centre (@SolasCentre) October 11, 2020

What a super morning at Woodstown beach with Yoga with Aishling to help raise funds for Solas Cancer Support Centre #GoOrange @UPMCinIreland @beat102103 Great support and more classes are happening throughout the day 🧡 pic.twitter.com/JB4Oaix9WQ — Solas Centre (@SolasCentre) October 11, 2020

Richie and Eddie Moore from Dungarvan #GoOrange for Solas 🧡

82yr old Eddie isn’t great for running or walking so he is cycling today for people affected by cancer to the South East 🧡 🚴‍♀️@UPMCinIreland @beat102103 pic.twitter.com/HMyOabNWNe — Solas Centre (@SolasCentre) October 11, 2020

Cathy, Joe and the dogs had a great day yesterday walking their 15k on the greenway 🧡

Copper needed a hand to get over the finish line. They are looking forward to next year already #GoOrange@UPMCinIreland @beat102103 pic.twitter.com/DihIIvptbV — Solas Centre (@SolasCentre) October 11, 2020

Hello from Oslo 🧡 #GoOrange Waterford native Eoin was delighted to receive his RFL shirt & Lyons tea bags in the post and have the opportunity to support a charity close to his heart from home 🧡@UPMCinIreland @beat102103 pic.twitter.com/nr9awy1mUz — Solas Centre (@SolasCentre) October 10, 2020

Maria Byrne’s walk from Kilsheelan to Carrick on Suir. Start n Finish🧡

Your Run & Walk for Life…..Your Way!! #GoOrange@UPMCinIreland @beat102103 pic.twitter.com/PI7unpptNC — Solas Centre (@SolasCentre) October 9, 2020

Our 4c class in Transition Year organised a fantastic Orange Day in aid of the Solas Cancer Support Centre today. Their class ran laps as part of the run for life campaign and the rest of the school wore orange in support. @SolasCentre @beat102103 @UPMCinIreland @ERSTIRELAND pic.twitter.com/DcJVKaTPbN — Ardscoil na Mara – an Edmund Rice School. (@ArdscoilNaMara) October 9, 2020

Proof that you can never be too far from home to take part! 🏅 Former Beat presenter @PaulaPhelan93 completed her own @SolasCentre

Virtual Run & Walk for Life in Jakarta this morning! #GoOrange Donate:https://t.co/l3pSefWUB8 pic.twitter.com/Qhs91LwJYA — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) October 9, 2020