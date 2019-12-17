Whirlpool has issued a recall notice on some of its models of washing machines due to a potential safety concern.

It affects certain models of Hotpoint and Indesit washing machines made between October 2014 and 2018.

A flaw with the door-locking system may lead them to overheat and potentially catch fire.

Whirpool launched an urgent recall of certain models of tumble dryers over fire safety fears in July of this year.

If you think your washing machine might be affected, you can check by calling 0818 903 281 or by visiting here.