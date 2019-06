Reality TV makes nearly a quarter of 18 to 24 year olds worry about their body image.

This comes after the Mental Health Foundation conducted a survey and is now concerned about the impact TV programmes could have on young viewers.

Just over 4,500 people were surveyed by YouGov.

24 per cent of them said reality TV made them worry about their body image, while 23 per cent said they had suicidal feelings because of concerns over their body image.