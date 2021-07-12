A formal date for the re-opening of indoor dining may not be agreed upon until tomorrow.
Cabinet Ministers are being briefed on the legislation over the phone this afternoon ahead of a full cabinet meeting in the morning.
The new laws will allow fully vaccinated people or those recovered from Covid to dine indoors starting sometime next week.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin says they haven’t agreed on an exact date yet:
“Today will be the legislation, tomorrow Cabinet will assess a memorandum in relation to the phased reopening of indoor dining in terms of different measures over time.”
“We said we would have a plan by July 19th, and we will have a plan on July 19th to assist the reopening of indoor dining and hospitality.”
Meanwhile, Sinn Fein says it has ‘real reservations’ about the Government’s plans to resume indoor dining.
The party’s Health spokesperson, Waterford TD David Cullinane feels it’s all too rushed:
“They then had to scramble over the past number of weeks to put a plan together – it’s the same story, the same pattern from this government – their absolute failure to plan – last-minute decisions, and again we have last-minute legislation.”