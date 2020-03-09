An inspection by a pest control company found rat droppings in a major hospital in the South East last year.

Rat droppings were found on an X-ray machine at University Hospital Waterford during one of the companies call-outs.

While the company has dealt with many infestations in the hospital, including the likes of rodents and insects, records show that some call-outs were due to rodents being spotted in a staff restaurant, worms reported in kitchen cupboards in the orthopedics unit in 2018, along with ants found on the kitchen counters in the same year.

During the summer of 2017, a staff member at the hospital managed to catch a mouse which they found on the dialysis ward, according to information released under the Freedom of Information Act.

The pest control company in question was called-out to the hospital more than 100 times over a three year period.

Four external bait stations which had been put in place by the company back in 2018 in efforts to control infestations were stolen from the hospital. They have since been replaced.

Speaking to national papers, a spokesperson said, “As is the norm for all hospitals, University Hospital Waterford has a contract in place for pest control services.”