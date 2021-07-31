Photo by NOAA Ocean Explorer from USA – Sixgill Shark, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=51048917

Marine Biologists have filmed a rare species of shark off the coast of Ireland for the first time.

The sixgill shark, which typically inhabits depths between 200m and 2,500m, was never before seen in shallow waters in Europe.

A team of marine biologists from Trinity College Dublin, Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) and Fjordstrong filmed the rare species

The shark is four metres long while its species can grow up to six metres, and is said to not be a threat to humans unless provoked.

This particular member of the shark family was spotted off the coast of County Clare, most unusually, as this particular species usually exist only in deep water.