A rare seven-foot porbeagle shark was caught and released off the coast of West Cork over the weekend.
The 300-pound shark, claimed by Connor O’Reilly on Silver Dawn, is said to be the biggest they’ve seen in the area for years.
In a Facebook post, David Edwards of West Cork Charters said: “This one was approximately 7 feet long and is by far the biggest we have seen. Well done Connor and for anyone thinking it doesn’t look that big, the pictures were taken from the flybridge and as Father Ted might say to Father Dougal…..near and far”
Porbeagle sharks have been making a comeback in West Cork waters since the total ban on commercial fishing for them was placed in 2010.
Speaking to us, Edwards explained that it wasn’t until four years ago that began to see them locally again but sharks of this calibre have not been around.
He was also delighted to add that two other large Porbeagles were reported swimming around other boats in the area late last week. It’s great news to see them making a comeback
O’Reilly’s catch was also awarded Ireland’s Fish of The Week by the fisheries.
The third blue shark of the season was also caught, which according to the chartered company is a sign of good weather to come.
Photo: West Cork Charters Facebook
Although judging by the shark’s adorable cartoon-like face, the jokes on us.