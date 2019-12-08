It’s been reported that rapper Juice Wrld has died at the age of 21.

It’s understood the young rapper suffered a seizure at Midway airport in his native Chicago at around 2am this morning U.S time, and was treated by paramedics — but died shortly afterwards in hospital.

Juice Wrld whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, was known for his song Lucid dreams that made it into the top ten charts in the UK and the top 20 in Ireland in 2018.

Celebrities have been paying tribute to young rapper via social media:

Devastated to hear of the death of one of my favorite artists of the last 10 years. Rest in peace @JuiceWorlddd you brought such incredible music to the world in your short life. My condolence to the friends, family, and fans of this talented man. https://t.co/qKE36ufdwW — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) December 8, 2019

really shocked and sad to find out juice wrld passed away, … and so young too…

a reminder that life can be over any moment…

be kind to one another. — Zedd (@Zedd) December 8, 2019