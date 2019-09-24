An Irish actor who has appeared in soaps and films has been charged with raping a woman he met online.

The Irish Daily Star reports that the alleged incident is said to have occurred in an Irish rural town four years ago.

It is understood that the man faces five charges, including falsely imprisoning the woman.

It is believed the actor was arrested and charged in August and has remained in custody since.

Neither the man nor woman can be named for legal reasons.

A trial is expected to take place in early 2020.