One of the biggest weeks for IT Carlow students takes place this week.

The popular Raise and Give week has gone virtual this year due to the pandemic.

The week long event would usually have student events on and off campus to help raise funds for local and national charities.

IT Carlow’s Student Union will be raising money for 2 South East charities over the course of the week.

The institute will be hosting live events on the web along with a Donation Hub for St. Vincent De Paul Monastary Hostel in Carlow and Eist Cancer Support Centre.

Speaking to Beat News, IT Carlow SU Vice-President, Michael Cahill outlined what else we can expect.

He said: “We have competitions, charity music bingo, a series of videos and a Covid-19 memorial that was filmed in our library here at IT Carlow.