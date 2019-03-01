Heavy rain is in store for at least 24 hours, as the weather is expected to change dramatically this afternoon.

Parts of the country reached record temperatures of 17 degrees earlier this week, however, forecasters say almost all areas will be affected by heavy rain and strong winds until tomorrow night.

There’s a weather warning in place in the UK, but Met Eireann forecaster Vincent O’Shea says Ireland won’t be as bad on Saturday:

“It’ll be quite a changeable weekend compared to recent ones”, said Vincent.

“We have a band of rain crossing the country today which will affect all areas for a while.

“We will have a repeat situation on Saturday. A dry start in the east, but there will be a band crossing the country with strong winds.”

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly expects further rain and strong winds on Sunday due to the oncoming Storm Freya, with wintery conditions possible on higher ground.

Interesting developments for Sunday’s charts with heavy rain expected to move up through the afternoon now and it could turn Wintry on higher ground. Something to keep an eye on. pic.twitter.com/vs35XU2FLO — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) March 1, 2019

Share it:













Don't Miss