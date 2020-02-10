Almost 3,000 homes and businesses are without power this morning as stormy conditions continue to hit the country.

The tail end of Storm Ciara is bringing strong winds of 130km an hour in the West and South West with a status orange wind warning in place until 8pm this evening.

A status yellow wind warning and snow and ice warning is in effect for the rest of the country today.

Joan Blackburn from Met Éireann says the worst of the storm has passed, but that bad weather persists.

“We’re over the worst of it – the centre of Storm Ciara is over Scandinavia now – but it’s still bad weather today and tomorrow,” she said.

“There’s a very cold air mass across the country for today and tomorrow with a yellow warning out for snowfall.

“We’re likely to see a mix of showers today of rain, hail, sleet and snow.”