It follows the removal of more than 50 sanitising products from schools due to potential safety concerns.

The Department of Education ordered their withdrawal and replacement before schools reopen tomorrow after mid-term break.

Meanwhile, ViraPro was recalled before schools broke up as it was found to cause skin problems and eye and respiratory irritation.

CEO of Airmedica, Aiden Corcoran, said there has been an influx in hand sanitiser from around the world here, due to demand.

Mr Corcoran said: “There has been a number of questionable products brought into the market, probably based on what were good calls at the time [at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic].

“Remember there was a lot of pressure to get something in to help the situation but as we’re progressing and evolving, we must continuously ensure that the supply chain is secure and every product on the Irish market should be regulated by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.”

Teachers have expressed frustration after the recall of hand sanitiser products from schools.

General secretary of the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) Michael Gillespie said his members are angry that checks were not previously carried out on sanitising products to be used in schools.

His members want to keep schools open, but they cannot do so if the supports are not there, he said.

“They have to be resourced – there are going to be challenges, schools have to reopen today to deal with all this. Our members are angry.”