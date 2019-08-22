Something for everyone in the audience, if you will.

Entertainment linchpins such as The Late Late Show, The Ray D’Arcy Show, The Tommy Tiernan Show and Dancing with the Stars are back on the bill but this time will be joined by The Keith Barry Experience and a three-part series celebrating the life of Brendan Grace.

New drama includes the highly-anticipated Dublin Murders with Sarah Greene, Killian Scott and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, and the return of The Young Offenders, as well as a series of new comedy pilots.

Following a hugely successful first series on the RTÉ Player, Doireann Garrihy brings some more Irish celebrities to life in her comedy sketch series, while fellow Instagram sensation Claire Fullam will be hosting a new show, Yellow Brick Road.

Climate and environmental issues remain one of our greatest challenges, so this November, RTÉ will devote an entire week of investigations, events and debate to the issue.

A Youth Assembly will be the heart of our RTÉ on Climate Week, where 157 young people will meet in the Dáil to debate the issues.

From the teams that brought you revelations into the greyhound industry, creches and ESB oil leaks, RTÉ Investigates is set to reveal a number of major new investigations this season. The new season will also see listeners enjoy greater insights with RTÉ News’ podcasts Brexit Republic, Your Politics with Aine Lawlor.

Take a peek at some of the slate below:

Dublin Murders: The eight-part crime drama sees something of a Love/Hate reunion with Killian Scott, Sarah Greene, Moe Dunford and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor all starring. Set during the height of the Celtic Tiger, the series will focus on two murder investigations led by ambitious and charismatic Detectives Rob Reilly and Cassie Maddox.

The Young Offenders – Season 2: Picking up where the last season left off, it’s time to check in with the loveable rogues Conor and Jock.

Quinn Country: The story of how a billionaire became a bankrupt prisoner, brought down by the collapse of a multibillion-euro gamble on shares in the Anglo Irish Bank. Consisting of three 60-minute episodes, the makers of this series have been granted unprecedented access to Sean Quinn.

Pulling with my Parents: In this brand-new series for RTE 2, a generation who have only known digital dating, let their parents take control of their love lives, including their apps! CAN an a parental filter help unlock the conundrum of modern hook-ups? Or will ‘Grindr’ be too much for Mum to handle?

We Need to Talk About Ross: The documentary spends time with Paul Howard, the man behind Ross O’Carroll-Kelly. Described by the Irish Times as ‘Ireland’s pre-eminent satirist,’ the documentary attempts to get inside the mind of the wordsmith.

My Big Day Home or Away: In each of the four episodes, a loved-up engaged couple is given the services of two top class wedding planners, Tara Fay and Bruce Russell. One planner arranges a wedding at home, in Ireland, one plans a wedding away, somewhere fabulous and foreign.

The Teenage Ambassadors: Natasha Maimba and Minahil Sarfraz met whilst growing up as asylum seekers in Direct Provision, their childhoods spent in cramped caravans on the outskirts of Athlone. Both spent years in limbo, not knowing if they would be able to stay in the country they were making home.

The Yellow Brick Road: Be it an issue of loneliness, unemployment, relationship, a phobia, anxiety or addiction, four carefully chosen Fairy Godmothers (Claire Fullam, Noel Sutton, Greg Xavier and Jordan Dunbar) will listen, offer advice and support those in need of their help.

In the spirit of The Wizard of Oz, they will use some magic to tap into their subject’s inner courage and heart and help guide them on the first steps on their own personal Yellow Brick Road.

All Hands on Deck: During each hour-long episode, Francis Brennan will gain an insight into what life is like for the ship’s 1,600 crew members by stepping into the shoes of three of the most senior onboard roles: Maitre ‘D, Entertainment Director and Hotel General Manager.

DIY SOS Ireland: The Big Build’ is an inspirational and feel-good format for RTÉ One, which will see a deserving family facing hugely difficult personal circumstances get a significant home makeover to help improve their quality of life. Presenter Baz Ashmawy and his team of experts set out to renovate the homes of deserving families, changing their lives.

Cat Hospital: Nestled in the leafy environs of Glanmire near Cork City sits Ireland’s only purpos- built cat veterinary hospital. The cameras follow Claire Meade and her team of veterinary specialists as they attend to some poorly felines.

Children of the Troubles: Joe Duffy explores the lives and tragic deaths of the children who were killed during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The Test: Each episode will follow the journeys of learner drivers as they are put through their paces before taking their driving test.

Speaking at the launch, RTÉ Director-General Dee Forbes said: “Public service media has never been more important. Independent journalism, local stories, home-grown performers, writers and artists: these are what you will see in a diverse schedule which, across television, radio and online, demonstrates the breadth of what RTÉ delivers to Irish life, and underlines how important public service media is in reflecting who we were, who we are today, and where we’re going.”