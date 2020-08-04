Pubs will not be allowed to reopen next Monday amid concern at the increased rate of spread of the coronavirus.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin says he knows the decision is a disappointment to many businesses. However he says its vital we continue to take a cautious approach.

The government has agreed to delay the move to Phase 4 of the reopening of the country as the case numbers continue to rise.

The ‘green list’ of countries for foreign travel has been reduced from 15 to 10, with Cyprus, Malta, Gibraltar, Monaco and San Marino removed from the list of countries that it is safe to travel to.

Meanwhile it will be mandatory for people to wear face coverings in shops and shopping centres from Monday.

