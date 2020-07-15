Pub and nightclub goers have another while to wait before returning to their favourite spots as any licenced venue without a restaurant licence will not open this coming Monday.

The decision comes from Cabinet, on the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team, that pubs and nightclubs will remain shut until August 10th.

That means crucially venues will remain shut throughout the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The news comes as two further deaths and 14 cases of the virus have been confirmed.

Public health expert, DCU Professor Anthony Staines, says we are now in the second wave.