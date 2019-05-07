Publicans are suggesting tax breaks could be given to emigrants to entice them home to work in bars.

A shortage in staff is said to be one of the biggest problem’s facing the pub industry.

Pub owners are suggesting that a concession on tax could be offered to those who left during the bust to help with housing costs.

Padraig Cribben, CEO of the Vintners Federation of Ireland, says emigrants could be willing to come home.

“We lost a lot of people to immigration a decade ago,” he outlined.

“Quite a lot of those might be willing to come back. But, coming back to what?

“In terms of housing, in terms of cost of relocation and that is a major problem.

“It will have to be addressed by Government in one shape or form.”