The public is being reminded that making appointments to shop in retail outlets – which have yet to reopen – is not allowed.

It’s been reported some providers have been taking appointments from customers to browse stores.

The Government has reiterated that the practice is not part of phase one of the roadmap.

Elizabeth Canavan from the Department of the Taoiseach says they’re not considered essential items:

“The overriding objective is for people to stay at home except for essential purposes. Appointments to shop for homeware, furniture or other non-essential are not part of phase one.”

“The focus should remain on online ordering and delivery for those who are not open in phase one.”