By Dean Egan.

We’re being urged to only go to beaches where there is a lifeguard.

Irish Water Safety is expecting a busy week on waterways and beaches with fine weather on the way and lots of people taking a staycation.

7 beaches in Wexford and 4 in Waterford are lifeguarded, with the full list available on watersafety.ie.

Chief Executive John Leech has this advice to those who are heading to the coast:

“For those who are going afloat on whatever craft it may be, please wear a life jacket and please have a communication device that you can contact the coastguard with, should you get into trouble.”