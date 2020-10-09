People are being urged to begin their Christmas shopping early this year in order to support Irish jobs and minimise queues in December.

A group of 2,500 businesses in Dublin City centre, has announced that Christmas lights are set to go up – without the “Grafton Quarter” display which caused controversy last year.

The business group said that stores are now ready to meet customer demand and shopping early will help management deal with social distancing.

CEO of DublinTown, Richard Guiney, issued an appeal for people to support Irish businesses.

We’re really appealing to people to do their shopping with the Irish shops, to come in and support Irish jobs. We need you now more than we’ve ever needed you before.

“Plan your journey, you know you can start doing your Christmas shopping now, get your few bits and pieces so that we don’t have a big rush at Christmas time,” he said.

“We want to make sure that everybody has a comfortable time and that they can get in and do their shopping and do that safely, and we’re really appealing to people to do their shopping with the Irish shops, to come in and support Irish jobs.

DublinTown said visiting city centres and buying from local retailers this year ensures there will be a “vibrant capital city” post-COVID.

If purchasing online, the group is encouraging people to shop from sites that support Irish jobs.

Photo by freestocks.org from Pexels