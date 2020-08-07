Public submissions for the government’s consultation around remote working closes today.

It says the submissions will help shape policies on working from home.

The State also says it will use the feedback to ‘further refine’ remote working guidance for employers and employees.

Back in December 2019 the Department of Business published a report about remote working in Ireland which looked at the types of remote working solutions in Ireland, the attitudes towards them and influencing factors for employees and employers when engaging with these solutions.

According to the department “The report found a need for national guidance for employers seeking to engage with remote working solutions.”

Of course since 2019, remote working has become more prevalent due to COVID-19 and as the deprartment says:

“Those who could conceivably work from home have been encouraged to do so, resulting in an unprecedented instance of mass homeworking.

“In addition to the existing guidance in place, new guidance was been released from a number of sources to advise employers and employees on the practicalities of short-term homeworking.

Overall the report found that the term ‘remote work’ can refer to a wide range of different working arrangements.

The definition used for their research, was taken from the 2020 European Framework Agreement as a:

‘Form of organising and/or performing work, using information technology, in context of an employment contract/relationship, where work, which could also be performed at the employer’s premises, is carried out away from those premises on a regular basis’.

Remote working includes both working from home or working from another location that is not your office, for example:

a hub

an enterprise, innovation or community hub

a co-working space

working while travelling

If you still want to make a submission you can email [email protected] or post to:

Remote Working Guidance Consultation,

Enterprise Strategy, Competitiveness and Evaluations Division,

Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation,

23 Kildare Street,

Dublin 2