A pub in county Meath is opening today without a restaurant licence.

Pauline Fay, who runs Fay’s in Drumconrath, says she needs to be working and has made arrangements with a takeaway across the road to provide food for customers.

She says she has contacted the gardaí and they told her they had no issues with her opening, but would be calling if there were any complaints.

Pauline says she has spent thousands of euro on renovations to make it safe, and believes she’s been closed for too long.