There have been calls for the Garda Commissioner to clarify the circumstances surrounding an incident involving an unmarked PSNI vehicle at Garda HQ.

It’s emerged an unmarked PSNI jeep, with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on board, was damaged when it tried to drive into Garda Headquarters in Dublin.

Gardaí have confirmed there was an incident at the headquarters in the Phoenix Park.

Sinn Féin’s justice spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire says the matter raises serious questions and Drew Harris owes the public an explanation:

