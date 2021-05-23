Two brothers who’ve gone missing from the North could be in County Tipperary.

The PSNI’s made a fresh appeal for help in finding five-year-old Patrick Horvath and his eight-year-old brother, Fabricio.

It’s believed the boys – who were last seen in the Limestone Road area of Belfast on May 14th – may currently be, or have been, in north Tipperary.

Police say a Black Ford Kuga with the reg GGZ5425 and a Silver Peugeot 407 with the reg IHZ8298 could be connected to the appeal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai.