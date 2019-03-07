The PSNI is investigating the deaths of three people in Newry, Co Down.

It is understood three bodies were discovered at an apartment block in the city earlier.

A large number of police officers are in the area which has been cordoned off.

RTE is reporting that police believe the deaths may be as a result of a domestic incident.

Local politician Justin McNulty MLA of the SDLP has an office not far from the scene.

“The area is cordoned off [in an area] not far from the courthouse,” he told Q Radio.

“Devastating news breaking which is that there have been three bodies found under suspicious circumstances, so a dark cloud is hanging over the place today.”

Mr McNulty also confirmed the news on Twitter, writing that the community is in shock.

He wrote: “It’s my understanding three people have lost their lives. Police are describing those deaths as suspicious.”

