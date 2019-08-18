Four men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the North.

It comes after a 48-year-old man was seriously assaulted and struck by a car in Co. Antrim overnight.

It happened on Main Street in Armoy shortly after 1am this morning.

Police say a car was deliberately driven onto the footpath before hitting the already injured man.

The vehicle was later found on the Kilkeeran Road in Ballymoney, with the men arrested in nearby gardens.

The PSNI are appealing for anyone with information on the incident to contact them.