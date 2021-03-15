By Joleen Murphy

Protests against gender-based violence are set to take place in six cities this week.

The Reclaim These Streets demonstrations are planned for Waterford, Dublin, Limerick, Cork, Galway and Belfast.

They’re in solidarity with women in the UK, whose vigil for murdered woman Sarah Everard on Saturday was broken up by police.

Socialist feminist movement, ROSA, says the protests here will comply with social distancing, and attendees will be asked to wear masks.

A former TD says protesting should be considered essential during Covid.

Ruth Coppinger, one of the organisers, says the protests will comply with Covid rules.

“The right to protest is an essential right.

“It shouldn’t be banned during the pandemic but people should be sure when they organise a protest, all measures are taken to do so in a safe, outdoor way with people wearing facial coverings.”

