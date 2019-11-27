A Wexford farmer taking part in this morning’s protests in Dublin says the Minster for Agriculture Michael Creed needs to ‘do his job’ and listen to farmers.

Robin Bailey is one of around 100 tractors and 4x4s blocking traffic around the nation’s capital, parking around the Dáil, and last night blocking exits to Leinster House.

The protests are over challenges in the sector, particularly in relation to beef prices, and the lack of government assistance. Bailey reckons that Irish farmers are down over €150 a head, per beef animal, on their UK counterparts, an unsustainable cut.

“It just never seems to stop, we all have families at home we need to feed, we can’t keep the prices down where they are” he said, speaking to Aoife Kearns from Beat News.

“We simply need to make a living.

Minister Creed met the crowd this morning, with farmers furious after he stated in the Dail yesterday that death threats were made against management at C&D foods in Longford during the beef crisis protests.

Farmers say no such threats were made against the factory, which has yet to lift injunctions against two farmers that resulted from the beef crisis blockades.

“We’re trying to work to get a solution to that” he said to farmers this morning “But it’s not easy because people have been threatened” before being shouted down by shouts of ‘lies’ by the crowd.

Bailey said the farmers won’t be giving up anytime soon.

“There’s more tractors in the country, there’s more farmers in the country, they know their way to Dublin and they’ll get here.

“We’re here to stay, until we get answers.”