Gardaí have begun an investigation after protesters took over part of a tram in Dublin and told passengers to remove their face masks.The incident took place yesterday afternoon on the Red Luas line near Heuston station, following a rally by anti-mask protesters.

Luas operator Transdev said it has passed on high-quality CCTV to gardaí to aid in the investigation.

In a statement issued this evening, An Garda Síochána said gardaí were in attendance at a protest that began at the Garden of Remembrance and moved to the HSE office at Dr Steevens’ Hospital in Dublin 8 on Monday afternoon.

“An Garda Síochána will investigate this matter and the advices of the Director of Public Prosecutions will be sought in respect of any further actions to be taken,” it said.

“Gardaí are aware of videos circulating on social media showing a number of individuals on public transport not complying with public health regulations,” it said.

Gardaí said that under legislation governing the use of face coverings on public transport, regulations set out the enforcement powers of “relevant persons” which does not include members of the force.

“Members of An Garda Síochána can only act after a report or complaint by a ‘relevant person’ has been made,” it said.

“The regulations also provide for ‘reasonable excuse’ for not wearing a face covering,” it added.

Luas operator Transdev said there are only limited exceptions to the law requiring the wearing of face coverings on public transport.