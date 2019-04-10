A protest is planned for later this month demanding equal access to education for children with Autism and special educational needs.

The ‘Autism Empowerment Strategy’ motion was passed in the Dail last week.

Campaigners say although it’s a step forward for the ‘autisitic community’, the Government ‘cannot drag their feet on the issue’.

They have organised a protest outside Leinster House for the 30th of April.

Speaking to Beat news, Kilkenny’s Linda Comerford from ‘Enough is Enough’ says there simply isn’t enough school places for children with special ed needs: