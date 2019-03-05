The Prosecution closed its case yesterday – in the trial of a Tipperary man accused of murdering an elderly man in Co. Waterford.

28-year-old Ross Outram of Ferryland, Waterford Road in Clonmel denies murdering 90-year-old Paddy Lyons two years ago.

The accused told Gardaí he fought back – after the elderly man had hit him with a walking stick and a shovel.

The assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster, told the trial the deceased man suffered ‘multiple blows’ with a ‘blunt weapon’.

Yesterday she was recalled and cross-examined about some of her evidence; the prosecution has now closed its case and the trial will continue today.

