Irish Ministers will attend an EU meeting in Luxembourg today to discuss the new traffic light system for international travel.

The EU’s General Affairs Council will also discuss the negotiations with the UK on a trade agreement.

Ireland has agreed to sign up to the traffic light system, which will allow more unrestricted travel between EU countries.

But Minister for European Affairs, Thomas Byrne, who will attend today’s meeting, says the plan is not very relevant at the moment.

“In principle, the Irish Government has agreed to adopt this EU traffic light system, but it will require some further work to make sure that we do exactly what is required,” Mr Byrne said.

“I think at the moment, with Level 3 restrictions still in place, the issue is moot. We need to take the advice not to travel outside our county except for essential purposes, but while we work to get back to lower levels on the Covid scale, I think this will give certainty to those who need to travel for essential reasons.”