The Government has scrapped proposals to fine people for drinking alcohol outside in groups.

They had been considering the idea after footage emerged on social media of large numbers of people having take-away pints outside.

The Health Minister brought a memo to Cabinet this morning to consider fining people who gathered in groups of more than two outside to have a few drinks.

But as word emerged of these proposed fines – there was an angry reaction from the Opposition and publicans with many feeling it was a knee jerk reaction and over the top.

The proposal has now been withdrawn and it’s believed laws already in place could be used instead to break up outdoor gatherings.